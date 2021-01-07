On January 7, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Tate Nurkin was interviewed on the Armada International Electronic Warfare podcast. In the episode titled “You say you want a revolution?”, Nurkin explains his latest report on “The Five Revolutions” and the implications of defense innovation for the electronic warfare sector.

Having some agreement around how [emerging technologies] are supposed to be used, I think, can be very very helpful in countering the less-forward applications of these technologies.