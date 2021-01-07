Home Issues Regions Search Menu
On January 7, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Tate Nurkin was interviewed on the Armada International Electronic Warfare podcast. In the episode titled “You say you want a revolution?”, Nurkin explains his latest report on “The Five Revolutions” and the implications of defense innovation for the electronic warfare sector.

Having some agreement around how [emerging technologies] are supposed to be used, I think, can be very very helpful in countering the less-forward applications of these technologies.

Tate Nurkin

Tate Nurkin

Nonresident Senior Fellow

China Defense Industry

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.

Explore Forward Defense