On February 12, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Tate Nurkin appeared on the Janes World of Intelligence podcast to discuss wargames: how to run them, the requirements for them, and how they benefit us. Nurkin argued that wargames have been frequently misunderstood, yet offer a chance to craft sounder policies for handling foreign policy crises.
I’d look at [wargames] as a much broader, methodological tool, one that has real intersections with scenario planning … a tool designed to be very collaborative, very interactive, bringing together analysts and stakeholders…
