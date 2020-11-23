On November 23, Forward Defense non-resident senior fellow Tate Nurkin was quoted in a U.S. News & World Report article titled “How to Learn Python: A U.S. News Guide.” Nurkin highlighted the added value of using Python to further machine learning capabilities and data science, which he called fundamental to defense and security.
[Neural networks and data science] are core to the future of nearly every industry and definitely to the future of defense, security capabilities, and operations.
