On December 6, Senior Vice President and Director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Barry Pavel published an article in Defense One titled “Diplomacy Is the Key to Reducing US Forces in the Mideast.” In the article, co-authored with Bilal Y. Saab of the Middle East Institute, Pavel argues that robust and enduring diplomatic relationships allow the United States more flexibility in in determining military posture, and that strengthening US partnerships in the Mideast would enable a more effective approach to integrated deterrence.

The most effective and efficient way to counter terrorists, deter Iran, and fight Iran if deterrence fails is by erecting an integrated posture with regional partners. Share this quote

