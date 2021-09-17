On September 11, senior vice president and director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Barry Pavel was quoted by the Hill in an article titled “Two decades later, tactics shift in fight against terrorism.” Pavel discussed the difficulties of conducting counter-terrorism operations in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of American forces.
This ‘over the horizon,’ wonderful bumper sticker, it’s pretty hard to do, and it takes more resources even to do it minimally because they have to fly from longer distances, you have to maintain the orbits. It’s just going to be harder.
