On April 18, Atlantic Council senior vice president and Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security director Barry Pavel was quoted in a New York Times article titled, “The ‘messy middle.'” Pavel discusses how moral and geopolitical frameworks concerning the war in Ukraine differ around the world.
