On September 14, senior vice president and director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Barry Pavel was quoted by the Times of India in an article titled “US President Biden’s ‘Over the Horizon’ strategy; Will it work for US.” In the article, Pavel address the challenges thrown up by the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.
[The] United States now has a lot of work to do to shore up its alliances in the wake of the poorly executed withdrawal. This, too, will require new efforts if the United States seeks to navigate this dangerous new era in a way that protects American security and prosperity.
