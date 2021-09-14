Home Issues Regions Search Menu
On September 14, senior vice president and director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Barry Pavel was quoted by the Times of India in an article titled “US President Biden’s ‘Over the Horizon’ strategy; Will it work for US.” In the article, Pavel address the challenges thrown up by the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

[The] United States now has a lot of work to do to shore up its alliances in the wake of the poorly executed withdrawal. This, too, will require new efforts if the United States seeks to navigate this dangerous new era in a way that protects American security and prosperity.

Barry Pavel

Senior Vice President and Director

Defense Policy Defense Technologies

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security works to develop sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and the world.

