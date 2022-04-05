On April 5, Atlantic Council senior vice president and Scowcroft Center director Barry Pavel was quoted in a Vox article titled, “Why experts are terrified of a human-made pandemic — and what we can do to stop it.” Pavel warns that acts of bioterrorism will become more frequent as technology progresses and barriers to entry decrease.

