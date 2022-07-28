On July 27 , senior vice president and director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Barry Pavel was quoted in AP News, l’actualité, Time, and Guardian where he commented on Speaker Pelosi’s potential Taiwan trip.
Obviously, the White House does not want the speaker to go.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.