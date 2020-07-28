People-centered design principles for AI implementation

At an event hosted by MIT’s Sloan Management Review, Dr. David Bray, director of the GeoTech Center, and Ray Wang of Constellation Research and GeoTech fellow discussed how organizations can adopt AI with a people-centered approach. Taking input from the audience, Dr. Bray and Mr. Wang discussed how even those organizations which seem unrelated to AI, or which feel that they have not made use of AI, in most cases are or will be making use of AI in the near future. After all, AI allows organizations to make better, smarter use of their data, allowing them to make more educated decisions more efficiently. With this fact in mind, both speakers emphasized that all organizations must seriously consider their approach to using AI. Companies that plan to make use of AI must ensure that the development of their AI tools does not come at the expense of people, both within their organization and outside of it. Centrally, AI must be seen as a tool to augment human employees, rather than an asset to replace them.

Watch the event to learn more about the people-centered design principles.