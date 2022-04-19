On April 19, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Irina Plaks spoke with Arise News on a segment titled, “Russia tech brain drain with Irina Plaks.” Plaks discusses the migration of thousands of technology workers out of Russia since the war on Ukraine, as many move to former Soviet republics visa-free.
