Preparing for the post-pandemic tech environment: Dr. David Bray

At the moment, few around the world can imagine a more disruptive event to our world than the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, the pandemic has shaken up societies on all parts of the planet, calling into question the very nature of our interconnected 21st century society. However, at the GeoTech Center, we recognize that COVID-19 will only be the beginning of a wave of revolutionary change that will be brought on by the next stage of technological innovation. If we as a society fail to properly prepare for what is coming, we stand to suffer even worse consequences than what COVID-19 continues to bring.

Dr. David Bray, the GeoTech Center’s director, envisions a different future, where proper preparedness and a people-centered perspective will allow humanity to harness the incredible innovations anticipated in the coming years for good. On an episode of the “Futurized” podcast with Trond Undheim, PhD, David discussed this vision, and how we at the GeoTech Center are working to make it a reality.

“The takeaway is that the world now needs to ensure that new technologies not only contribute to innovation but also simultaneously empower people, increase prosperity and secure peace. One way we talked about is to develop data trusts to secure that exchanges of data are mutually beneficial and provide ethical and governance support.”

Listen to the entire podcast on the “Futurized” to hear more of Dr. Bray and Dr. Undheim’s analysis of the post-pandemic world to come.