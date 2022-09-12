Europe Center nonresident senior fellow Kenneth Propp explores the status and implications of a European Union initiative to create an EU-wide certification framework for ICT products and services (EUCS).

New cybersecurity regulation thus is seen as another way to safeguard Europe’s ‘sovereign’ interest in protecting data from foreign government access. It also would reinforce separate European efforts to bolster smaller, home-grown cloud service providers, including through the GAIA-X project to create an interoperable network “explicitly based on principles of ‘sovereignty-by-design,’” as a leading European technology lawyer has characterized it.

Kenneth Propp