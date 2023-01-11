Europe Center nonresident senior fellow Kenneth Propp reviews the finalized version of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) “Declaration on Government Access to Personal Data Held by Private Sector Entities,” which aims to document protections government have in place for access to individuals’ data.

The OECD declaration is a notable accomplishment because it demonstrates the surprising degree of commonality in data access safeguards applied by developed democracies’ national security and law enforcement agencies. Kenneth Propp

About the author

Related Experts: Kenneth Propp