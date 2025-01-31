On January 31st, Arnold Punaro, non-resident senior fellow at Forward Defense and Scowcroft Center Advisory Council member, was featured on Fox Business to discuss the Black Hawk helicopter involved in the DC plane crash and Tulsi Gabbard’s Senate confirmation hearing. Punaro emphasized that the incident could have been avoided and expressed his trust in the Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.