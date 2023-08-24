On August 23, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow General Arnold Punaro was featured on Fox Business ahead of the first primary debate for the US Republican Party’s 2024 presidential primaries. Punaro stressed that it is important to have a strong national security policy in order to deter China.
We have to be strong with national security economically, militarily, technologically, and diplomatically.”
