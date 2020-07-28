Reaching consensus on the future of data

At the October 2019 AIWorld Government conference, Dr. David Bray, director of the GeoTech Center, presented along with colleagues on their vision for a more equitable and democratic internet environment in the AI-empowered future. As Dr. Bray has elaborated in numerous GTC settings, he and his partners at AIWorld are working to promote a people-centered internet, in which individuals retain ownership over their data and are able to make conscious choices regarding its use. As Dr. Bray and Dr. Anthony Scriffignano explained, without such intentional measures for encouraging data ownership, open societies threaten to devolve into surveillance states or systems of surveillance capitalism. Only through conversations in public fora such as the AIWorld Government Conference can real consensus be achieved on the best way forward.

Watch the summary video below, and check out the conference’s website for more information on how AIWorld Government is working to create a data environment suitable for open societies. Also on the website, sign up to attend the virtual conference this coming October!