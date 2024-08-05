On August 3, GCH/IPSI nonresident senior fellow Dexter Tiff Roberts was quoted in VOA regarding the disappearance of Chinese commentator Hu Xijin from social media after a controversial post. Roberts explained that this incident underscores the Chinese Communist Party’s increasing control over public discourse, particularly as the economy faces growing challenges. He explained that the Chinese government is clamping down on dissent to maintain stability, reflecting the leadership’s limited tolerance for critical opinions.

Related Experts: Dexter Tiff Roberts