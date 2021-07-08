On July 8, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Todd Rosenblum wrote an op-ed for the Hill titled “What to do with cyber vulnerabilities?” In the article, Rosenblum discusses the Vulnerabilities Equities Process (VEP), the US government’s process for determining whether or not to reveal unknown cyber vulnerabilities to companies, and how this approach should be improved.

The VEP is a strong starting point, but it needs to be improved if we are to counter the prolonged cyberattacks on Americans and the homeland.