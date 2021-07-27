Nonresident senior fellow Amanda Rothschild argues that President Biden’s rhetoric has not been matched with effective policy action when it comes to competition between democracies and autocracies, commitment to NATO, and American global leadership. She further argues that an interest-based approach may be more effective than one based solely on values.

The conspicuous gap between President Biden’s rhetoric and actions on all three elements may risk undermining both his messaging and strategy. What’s more, the rhetoric itself may have detrimental consequences for President Biden’s efforts to build the strong coalitions he desires to compete with China.