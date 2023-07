On July 25, IPSI nonresident senior fellow Lieutenant General (Ret.) Steven Rudder was quoted in an article in Semafor about Russia’s and China’s joint military drills in Asia. Rudder explains, “Russia is just not a European and NATO problem […] With Russia at war and now aligned and getting support from China, we now squarely see Russia as more of a dynamic problem in Asia much more than before.”

