On July 20, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Mir Sadat commented to Politico on the future of space travel after Jeff Bezos’ New Shepard rocket took its first flight. He discussed the future of civilian space travel in the context of Bezos’ plans to expand the Blue Origin program, calling the perspective “visionary” and “altruistic.”

If the economy and the scarcity of Earth minerals and the capability to maneuver safely in space move in the right direction, we will have habitation on the moon over the next 10 years