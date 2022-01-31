On January 31, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Mir Sadat was featured on a podcast episode of Defense & Aerospace Report’s Down Link titled “Continuing resolution purgatory: What lawmakers really need to ask.” The podcast episode centers around how the Senate will pay for the FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act when it has not yet passed its budget.

