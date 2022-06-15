On June 15, Nonresident Senior Fellow Ferial Saeed published an article in World Politics Review that critiqued the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for its lack of specifics and failure to make meaningful progress on trade policy.

“Biden officials are betting that a “nontraditional” trade pact will be an easier sell domestically, but the negative reaction of many US-based and overseas civil society groups to the IPEF—groups the administration had hoped to satisfy—should give them pause. While advanced Asia-Pacific economies will likely keep the IPEF alive to keep China in check, they will not wait forever,” Saeed explains.

“One thing is certain: The U.S. must think seriously about where it is headed on trade, as a strategic disconnect with the most vital region of the world is not in the country’s interest.”

