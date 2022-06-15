Hide
On June 15, Nonresident Senior Fellow Ferial Saeed published an article in World Politics Review that critiqued the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for its lack of specifics and failure to make meaningful progress on trade policy.

“Biden officials are betting that a “nontraditional” trade pact will be an easier sell domestically, but the negative reaction of many US-based and overseas civil society groups to the IPEF—groups the administration had hoped to satisfy—should give them pause. While advanced Asia-Pacific economies will likely keep the IPEF alive to keep China in check, they will not wait forever,” Saeed explains.

“One thing is certain: The U.S. must think seriously about where it is headed on trade, as a strategic disconnect with the most vital region of the world is not in the country’s interest.”

Fellow

Ferial Saeed

Nonresident Senior Fellow

New American Engagement Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Defense Policy Defense Technologies

