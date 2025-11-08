On November 8, Mercedes Sappuppo, nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, was published in Kyiv Post on the one-year exemption for Hungarian imports of Russian gas.
Today’s presser offered no serious movement on Ukraine and gave Prime Minister Orbán an opportunity to legitimize his position that Ukraine cannot win this war and that Ukraine should make a compromise with Russia.
[Even if] President Trump did hold firm in perceiving President Putin as the holdout in seeking peace, he ultimately fell short of taking the opportunity to push Hungary to back off from blocking stronger European actions against Russia.