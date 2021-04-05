On April 5, Forward Defense Non-Resident Senior Fellow Dr. Tammy Schultz wrote an article in TIME with Representative Seth Moulton (D-MA-06) about vaccine hesitancy among US troops. Schultz and Moulton argue that this poses a threat to national security, risking infections among the US armed services.
If we allow disinformation to cloud the judgement of service members and erode their trust in science, we will not be ready for the next fight.
