On March 11, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Tammy S. Schultz authored an article in the Washington Post titled “Americans will sacrifice more to help Ukraine than most did for our own wars.” Schultz posits as to why American citizens are willing to pay higher gas prices in light of the current Russia-Ukraine war when they refused to pay higher taxes to fight the war on terror.

This response may also be a sign that for the first time in many American’s lives, Putin has crossed the Rubicon of posing an existential threat – his aggression here calls for U.S. citizens’ sacrifice even if US troops are not on the ground. Tammy S. Schultz

