On June 2, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Tammy S. Schultz moderated an event for the Council on Foreign Relations titled “Young Professionals briefing: the future of Afghanistan.” During the event, Dr. Schultz discussed the Biden administration’s impending withdrawal of all troops from Afghanistan.
…we’ve made promises to people, promises both for those who helped us but also who helped Afghanistan, and there will be a reckoning someday, unfortunately; my hope is that maybe we can figure out a way to make less bloodshed [rather] than more.