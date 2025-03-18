On March 13, Scowcroft Center nonresident senior fellow Thom Shanker was interviewed by Andrew Walworth on the RealClearPolitics podcast to discuss how the use of drones following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has redefined modern warfare. According to Shanker, “Drones have really redefined the battle plan in Ukraine… Currently, 70% of all deaths and injuries in Ukraine are caused by drones.”

