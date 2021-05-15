On May 15, Forward Defense Program Assistant Julia Siegel wrote an article in the National Interest on the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic. The article emphasizes next steps, including public health measures and effective communication. She argues that while progress has been made, the world is at a critical juncture in the fight against the virus.

While widespread access to vaccines is certainly a promising feat, the United States still faces a significant journey ahead before the threat of the pandemic is contained.