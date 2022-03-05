On March 5, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Seth Stodder was quoted in a Daily Wire article titled “Visa and Mastercard spark debate with latest crackdown on Russia.” The article cites a tweet by Stodder, which hails a recent move by Mastercard and Visa to suspend operations in Russia following aggression against Ukraine.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.