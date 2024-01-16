On January 8, Bruce Stubbs authored a letter to the editor in the Wall Street Journal in which he highlighted key recommendations from his recently published Atlantic Council report outlining ten challenges to implementing the US Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030 plan.
Bruce Stubbs
Director, Navy Strategy Division (OPNAV N-50), Office of the Chief of Naval Operations
