On June 27, Muhammad Tahir, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center and former RFE/RL Central and South Asia liaison in Washington, DC, was published in MSNBC on funding for the US Agency for Global Media and the role of US soft power in Iran.

No other outlet had the access, the credibility or the reach. With trusted sources on the ground, we didn’t report from a safe distance; we stood with the Iranian people, armed with facts, grounded in courage and committed to truth.