On January 7, Mark Temnycky, nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, was published in Forbes on Europe’s plan to strengthen its energy markets and phase out Russian LNG in 2026.
By distancing themselves from the Russian Federation, EU leaders argue they can gain greater energy independence and strengthen European energy security across the continent.
ERROR MESSAGE HEADING
ERROR MESSAGE SUBHEADING
ERROR MESSAGE CONTENT
ERROR MESSAGE INFO
Oops...
It looks like we're having a technical issue.
If refreshing the page doesn't resolve the issue you could try clearing the sites browser cache.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.