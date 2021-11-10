The Federal Innovator Podcast 1: “Breaking tradition to transform”

As government agencies navigate an accelerated tech landscape, increased consumer demand, and IT modernization, they will need innovative ways to keep up and adapt. Much of that will require breaking convention and stepping outside the usual boxes of government tech acquisition and processes.

As a result, agencies today are looking away from traditional methods and tapping strategy prototyping to solve problems in new ways and prepare for the future of work. That’s what we discuss on the premiere episode of The Federal Innovator, a podcast for and about the innovators taking on the biggest challenges in the federal government — and making change that is more human, simple, and enduring.

On this episode, co-hosts Tim Irvine, managing director and lead at Accenture Federal Digital Studio, and Stephanie Wander, deputy director and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council are joined by Dr. Ryan Vega, the Diffusion of Excellence lead at the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Center for Innovation.

The Federal Innovator is a podcast for and about the innovators taking on the biggest challenges in the federal government — and making change that is more human, simple, and enduring.

