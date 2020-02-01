Fried joins NPR All Things Considered to discuss Pompeo’s visit to Minsk

Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Amb. Daniel Fried speaks to Michele Kelemen on NPR’s All Things Considered regarding Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Belarus, and the Trump Administration’s quest to improve relations with the former Soviet republic.

Let’s be clear that nothing has worked with Belarus. So this administration is trying it again. My expectations are under control, and I’m not going to hit them for it.

Amb. Daniel Fried

More about our expert

fried daniel

Daniel Fried

Weiser Family Distinguished Fellow

Eastern Europe Democratic Transitions

Economic Sanctions Initiative Eurasia Center

Related reading

Mon, Jan 20, 2020

Is Belarus Putin’s next target?

Vladimir Putin has been turning up the pressure on Belarus in recent months as Moscow seeks to move forward with plans to merge the country into a so-called Union State with Russia, but Minsk is proving evasive. Will Belarus be the scene of Putin’s next big foreign policy adventure?

UkraineAlert by Diane Francis

Belarus Politics & Diplomacy
Thu, Jan 31, 2019

Belarus’ balancing act

Belarus’ deputy foreign minister stated that Minsk’s desire is “to be friends with everybody, including the Euro-Atlantic community.”

New Atlanticist by David A. Wemer

Belarus