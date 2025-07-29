On July 16, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Guido Torres published an article, “Development or Dependence? Rethinking China’s Economic Playbook in the Americas,” on the Irregular Warfare Initiative’s website. In the article, Torres discusses how China is using economic statecraft across Latin America and the Caribbean as a form of irregular warfare, leveraging infrastructure, trade, finance, and diplomacy to build strategic influence and dependency, while urging LAC nations and their partners to recognize and counter this coercion to protect their sovereignty.

