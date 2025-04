On April 15, 2025, Atlantic Council Senior Advisor Harlan Ullman published an op-ed in the Hill on how three of US President Donald Trump’s core priorities—tariffs, tax cuts, and government efficiency—may affect the domestic economy. He argues using a gradual approach “that encompassed a cost-benefit analysis of likely and unlikely consequences” from the outset may have advanced the administration’s goals while easing economic strain on US citizens.

