On March 3, Atlantic Council Senior Advisor Harlan Ullman published an op-ed in the Hill that analyzes the “unprecedented opportunity” the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has to “make America great.” He argues that Elon Musk’s current leadership style may breed “fierce resentment and anger” among the federal employees who he needs to contribute to government efficiency efforts—especially in the Department of Defense.
Musk has perhaps the last chance to reform the government. Continuing to delight in how many people and how quickly he can cut and amputate makes him the general who asks his men to die for their country. Wars are not won that way.