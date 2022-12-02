Hide
On November 2, Harlan Ullman wrote an article that appeared in United Press International. Ulman discusses the limitations and vagueness of many concepts introduced in the Biden administration’s newly released National Defense Strategy. 

The publicly released NDS is more a policy statement than a strategy to drive the size, deployments, composition and costs of the joint force. Perhaps the classified version does. But what is new?

