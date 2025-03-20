original source

On March 18, Thomas Warrick, a nonresident senior fellow with the Adrienne Arsht National Security Resilience Initiative, was quoted in the Associated Press on personnel cuts to the Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships. He argues that the center is central in averting terrorist attacks by identifying individuals before they perpetrate acts of violence.  

What they really need to do is to expand [the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships], not cut it back.

Thomas Warrick

Fellow

Thomas S. Warrick

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative

Adrienne Arsht National Security Resilience Initiative GeoStrategy Initiative

National Security Terrorism

National Security Politics & Diplomacy Security & Defense Terrorism United States and Canada