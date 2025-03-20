On March 18, Thomas Warrick, a nonresident senior fellow with the Adrienne Arsht National Security Resilience Initiative, was quoted in the Associated Press on personnel cuts to the Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships. He argues that the center is central in averting terrorist attacks by identifying individuals before they perpetrate acts of violence.

What they really need to do is to expand [the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships], not cut it back.

