From April 4th to 10th, Global China Hub nonresident fellow spoke to several news outlets about Beijing’s response to tariffs, including:
- Bloomberg: “China Hits Back at Trump Tariffs with 34% Duties on All US Goods“
- Sydney Morning Herald: “China fires back with 34 per cent tariffs on American goods“
- The Guardian: “China vows to ‘fight to the end’ against latest Trump tariff threat“
- BBC Radio 4: https://www.bbc.com/news/live/cvg52gjwg91t?page=2&xtor=AL-73-%5Bpartner%5D-%5Bmicrosoft%5D-%5Blink%5D-%5Bhindi%5D-%5Bbizdev%5D-%5Bisapi%5D