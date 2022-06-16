On June 16, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Timothy J. “TJ” White was quoted in CyberScoop saying that the Russian focus on information operations has been unyielding. White, however, argued that Russian information war objectives have been thwarted to a large degree by Starlink satellite internet and by the fact that many Ukrainians have virtual private networks. White remarked that, despite the centrality of information operations to the present conflict, the US defense community still lacks coherent definitions in this area.

“[W]e haven’t decided yet what is or isn’t information operations, information warfare, cyberspace operations, operations in cyberspace that enable information operations” TJ White

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare. Learn more

The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security works to develop sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and the world. Learn more

Related Experts: Timothy J. “TJ” White