This week, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow VADM Timothy J. White, USN (Ret.) was featured in memos from the Washington Examiner and the Cyberwire, which note his speaking role in the annual Joint Service Academy Cybersecurity Summit: The role of cyber in hybrid warfare and great power competition/conflict.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.