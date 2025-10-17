Wieslander in Al Jazeera

Director for Northern Europe, Anna Wieslander, was interviewed October 17 in an Al Jazeera article on Russia’s economy, sanctions against it and how it impacts the war in Ukraine.
Wieslander argues that US leadership has changed when it comes to addressing Russia as a threat to European security and warns that Europe will pay a higher price in the future if they don’t take tougher measures right now.
The EU proposal to use a large part of the seized Russian central bank reserves held in European institutions to back huge loans for Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction is the most powerful political message in the 19th sanctions package, says Wieslander.
