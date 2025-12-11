Wieslander in New York Times

Director for Northern Europe, Anna Wieslander, featured in the New York Times on Wednesday December 10 on the challenges to Europe’s security.
Wieslander underlines that Ukraine is Europe’s first line of defense against Russia but explains that “we don’t follow through on what that means and what it costs”. The frozen Russian assets are essential for Ukraine to stay in the fight, says Wieslander adding that Europe must “take higher risks or pay a higher price later”.
