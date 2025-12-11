Director for Northern Europe, Anna Wieslander, featured in the New York Times on Wednesday December 10 on the challenges to Europe’s security.

Wieslander underlines that Ukraine is Europe’s first line of defense against Russia but explains that “we don’t follow through on what that means and what it costs”. The frozen Russian assets are essential for Ukraine to stay in the fight, says Wieslander adding that Europe must “take higher risks or pay a higher price later”.

read the article here

Further reading

Wieslander in New York Times

Sun, Feb 16, 2025

What Munich means for Ukraine peace talks

Fast Thinking By Atlantic Council

Atlantic Council experts who were on site at the Munich Security Conference break down the Trump team's approach to negotiations on the war in Ukraine and the European reaction.

Conflict Russia
Wieslander in New York Times

Wed, Dec 4, 2024

How the Nordic-Baltic states are leading the way on European security

New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden are becoming increasingly significant to security on the continent.

NATO Northern Europe
Anna Wieslander

Tue, Apr 8, 2025

Europeans are responding to Trump by rallying around the EU flag

New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander and Louise Blomqvist

The Trump administration’s stances toward Europe have led to increased support for the European Union among the bloc’s citizens.

Defense Industry Defense Policy

Related Experts: Anna Wieslander

Defense Policy Northern Europe Security & Defense