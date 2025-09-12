Wieslander in Radio Sweden

Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, appeared on Radio Sweden on September 12 to comment on the Russian drone incursion over Poland. Wieslander was not surprised over the Russian act, but underlines that NATO’s response was “absolutely necessary” and that it sends the right signals to Russia.

Wieslander features between minutes 9:30 to 13:30 and the broadcast is in English.

