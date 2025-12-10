Wieslander in Swedish Radio podcast

Director for Northern Europe, Anna Wieslander was interviewed in the Swedish Radio podcast “USApodden” (The USA podcast) on the European reactions to the new US NSS and its implications for European security and policy.

While Europe remains important for the US Administration, it is perceived to have several challenges that Europe needs to deal with, says Wieslander. Wieslander argues that we are in a new era of European security and that the current Administration’s take on European security appears to be a longterm policy. “Europe must react and not remain passive”, Wieslander says.

It is “completely unrealistic”, argues Wieslander, that Europe would take over all US NATO responsibilities on European soil by 2027, as has been circulating over the weekend, adding that this may be a tactic from the US Administration to get European countries to do more on defense and quicker.

Listen to the whole episode to know more. It is recorded in Swedish.

