Wieslander in Swedish TV, Utrikesbyrån

Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, featured in “Utrikesbyrån”, a Swedish TV show analyzing foreign politics, on September 2.
Wieslander discussed and analyzed President Trump’s interest in receiving the Nobel Peace Prize and possible implications for the US tariff policy and the negotiations in Russia’s war against Ukraine. However, rushing to get a peace deal may result in a “false peace” where Russia is not deterred from future aggressions, Wieslander warns.
Further reading
Sun, Feb 16, 2025
What Munich means for Ukraine peace talks
Fast Thinking By
Atlantic Council experts who were on site at the Munich Security Conference break down the Trump team's approach to negotiations on the war in Ukraine and the European reaction.
Wed, Dec 4, 2024
How the Nordic-Baltic states are leading the way on European security
New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander
Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden are becoming increasingly significant to security on the continent.
Tue, Apr 8, 2025
Europeans are responding to Trump by rallying around the EU flag
New Atlanticist By
The Trump administration’s stances toward Europe have led to increased support for the European Union among the bloc’s citizens.