Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, featured in “Utrikesbyrån”, a Swedish TV show analyzing foreign politics, on September 2.

Wieslander discussed and analyzed President Trump’s interest in receiving the Nobel Peace Prize and possible implications for the US tariff policy and the negotiations in Russia’s war against Ukraine. However, rushing to get a peace deal may result in a “false peace” where Russia is not deterred from future aggressions, Wieslander warns.

Watch here

Further reading

Wieslander in Swedish TV, Utrikesbyrån

Sun, Feb 16, 2025

What Munich means for Ukraine peace talks

Fast Thinking By Atlantic Council

Atlantic Council experts who were on site at the Munich Security Conference break down the Trump team's approach to negotiations on the war in Ukraine and the European reaction.

Conflict Russia
Wieslander in Swedish TV, Utrikesbyrån

Wed, Dec 4, 2024

How the Nordic-Baltic states are leading the way on European security

New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden are becoming increasingly significant to security on the continent.

NATO Northern Europe
Anna Wieslander

Tue, Apr 8, 2025

Europeans are responding to Trump by rallying around the EU flag

New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander and Louise Blomqvist

The Trump administration’s stances toward Europe have led to increased support for the European Union among the bloc’s citizens.

Defense Industry Defense Policy

Related Experts: Anna Wieslander

Northern Europe Security & Defense