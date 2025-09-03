Wieslander in Swedish TV, Utrikesbyrån

Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, featured in “Utrikesbyrån”, a Swedish TV show analyzing foreign politics, on September 2.

Wieslander discussed and analyzed President Trump’s interest in receiving the Nobel Peace Prize and possible implications for the US tariff policy and the negotiations in Russia’s war against Ukraine. However, rushing to get a peace deal may result in a “false peace” where Russia is not deterred from future aggressions, Wieslander warns.

