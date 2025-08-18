Wieslander interviewed by Swedish SVT News

Monday August 18, Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe, gave an interview with Swedish news SVT commenting on the role of the personal relationship between Finland’s President Stubb and President Putin in the important talks about Ukraine.
Wieslander says that it is vital that President Stubb cooperates with the rest of the Nordic Countries to bring forth a joint message of the Nordic perspective on Russia.
